Veterans Day events Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Following are the Veterans Day Weekend events near you. There will not be a service at Mapleview.
•Crittenden County School District will host its annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m., Friday at Rocket Arena. There will be special presentations from every county school and a veteran reception afterwards. There will also be an unveiling of the new Veterans Wall of Honor in the gymnasium’s conference room.
•Fredonia Valley Heritage Society and Fredonia American Legion Post 103 will hold a Veterans Day Service at the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial at 11:11 a.m., Saturday. Take your own chairs. Read more about the event on page 4.
•Burna American Legion will host its annual Veterans Day Weekend Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday. Meals will be served 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m., at the lodge on US 60. Cost is $12 adults, $6 children.