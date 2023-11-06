Firearms statute breached, but no safety threat

Crittenden County School District released the following statement regarding an incident in the parking lot of the high school Monday morning:
Earlier this morning, a soft lockdown was called at Crittenden County High School and Middle School following an observation made by a staff member on parking lot supervision. The staff member observed firearms in a student vehicle and immediately took action. Our SRO James Duncan and law enforcement officials promptly arrived and investigated the situation. It was determined that the firearms were left in the vehicle as a result of a weekend recreational activity and there was no danger to students or staff. Safety is our top priority, however, so all measures were taken to ensure security. We applaud the vigilance of our staff for their immediate and appropriate action.
State law prohibits firearms from being on school property.
Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property is a Class D felony.