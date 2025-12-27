Area Death | Jacqueline Myrick

Jackie was employed at Salem Bank for 30 years and also worked for many years at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. She was a member of Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church since 1965.
Surviving are two sisters, Jane Slayden and Doris Ann Henry and her husband, Frankie; nephews Ronnie Slayden and his wife, Sharon, and Tracy Myrick; and nieces Jolinda Henry, Natalie Slayden, and Linda Myrick Glenn and her husband, Steve.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Myrick, and her parents, Mark and Katherine McCune Conyer.
Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m., at Lola Cemetery. Burial will follow the service.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Livingston Hospital Auxiliary, 131 Hospital Drive, Salem, KY 42078, or the Hopewell Cemetery Fund, c/o Missy Newcomb, 748 Johnson Road, Salem, KY 42078.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem. Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
