Get $20,000 grant to help buy a home

First United Bank and Trust Company announced it will participate in the “Welcome Home” grant program through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, which provides qualifying homebuyers with grants of up to $20,000 to assist with the purchase of a new home.
The program, which opens April 6, is designed to help low- and moderate-income buyers cover expenses such as down payments and closing costs. Funds are distributed through participating local lenders and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until the grant pool is exhausted.
Local mortgage lender Charlie Day at First United Bank and Trust in Marion is assisting applicants interested in the program.
The Welcome Home program is funded through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, which provides grants each year to support homeownership opportunities in communities served by its member financial institutions.
Bank officials note that grant funds are limited and only available to qualified buyers who meet program guidelines. Interested residents can contact First United Bank and Trust in Marion for additional details before the program opens.
