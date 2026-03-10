Legislative Digest | General Assembly News

The most significant development was the introduction of House Bill 757, a sweeping revenue measure spanning nearly 300 pages. The complex bill was filed Monday and is already scheduled for a committee hearing Tuesday, raising concerns among some observers about the speed at which lawmakers will be asked to review such a lengthy proposal.
Lawmakers also met during a session of the Medicaid Oversight Board, where members discussed several Medicaid-related bills, including House Bill 2. During that discussion, legislators agreed to modify the proposal by lowering the unemployment rate threshold counties must meet to qualify for a waiver. The change aligns the requirement with federal guidelines, which are lower than the previously proposed 10 percent rate. The implementation timeline for the bill was also pushed back from July 1 of this year to January 1 of next year.
Meanwhile, the General Assembly voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of House Bill 314, legislation that reorganizes the Kentucky Communications Network Authority. The override passed the House 78-19, with all Democrats voting against the move.
Several other measures also cleared the House Monday, including HB 227, which seeks to protect minors from addictive online platforms; HB 667, which exempts solid waste companies from open records laws even when they contract with government entities; HB 669, directing the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to determine whether children in its care qualify for federal benefits; HB 677, related to geologic carbon dioxide sequestration; HB 685, creating five-year teaching certificates; HB 713, addressingworkplace violence against health care professionals; and HB 759, dealing with teacher certification issues.
In the Senate, lawmakers approved SB 41, related to ad valorem tax rates; SB 53, which requires public hearings in certain planning and zoning matters; and SB 116, addressing regulations for physician assistants.
Looking ahead to today, lawmakers are expected to consider a wide range of proposals in committee meetings. Among the more closely watched items are the omnibus child-care bill (HB 6), a bill affecting union representation rights (HB 755), and HB 607, which proposes major changes affecting Louisville’s metro government.
The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee will also take up the newly introduced HB 757 revenue bill, along with several transportation and budget-related measures tied to the state’s highway construction plan.
Both chambers are scheduled to convene at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
