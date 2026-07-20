Lyon County Sheriff's Weekly Report

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 7:15 a.m., Sheriff Brent White served a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant on Cameron A. Sanders, 20, of Eddyville. Sanders was charged with two counts of intimidating a participant in the legal process following review by a Lyon County grand jury. Sanders is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 7 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to several 911 calls on McKinney Road off Sunnyside Loop. Following an investigation, he detained Rickie A. McKinney, 63, of Kuttawa. McKinney was later lodged in a mental health hospital pursuant to a court order and faces charges of falsely reporting an incident and a wireless emergency phone service violation upon his discharge from the hospital.
On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, around 8:45 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams charged Robert L. King, 51, of Benton on a Marshall District Court complaint summons with possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, improper equipment and failure to report a traffic accident. He is due in Marshall District Court to answer to these charges Sept. 1.
On Thursday, July 16, 2026, around 11:42 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams and Sheriff Brent White responded to West Main Street and West Dale Avenue for a collision complaint. Chief Deputy Adams’investigation revealed that a 2017 Freightliner, operated by Murtada Alshihab, 38, of St. Louis, Missouri, turned off West Main Street onto the frontage street parallel to West Dale Avenue. Upon doing so, the top of his vehicle struck Zito Media overhead cables and pulled them from the pole. No injuries were reported in the collision.
On Thursday, July 16, 2026, just before 9 p.m., Deputy Luke Fraley located and arrested Caleb M. Wellborn, 31, of Eddyville at a residence off KY 293. Deputy Fraley served Wellborn with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Friday, July 17, 2026, around 8:35 a.m., sheriff’s deputies served a Grayson District Court bench warrant on Destiny F. Lalond, 28, of Leitchfield for nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Lalond awaits extradition to Grayson County.
On Friday, July 17, 2026, just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance complaint at a residence on KY 293. Following an investigation, Deputy Josh Travis arrested Laycee C. Hunter, 34, of Eddyville and charged her with fourth-degree assault involving dating violence and a minor injury. Hunter was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Deputies also charged Cassie J. Trusty, 37, of Eddyville with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, involving methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
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