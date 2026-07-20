eBikes creating stir around Marion

The key phrase is “power-driven bicycle.”
Under a Marion ordinance written more than two decades ago, anyone operating a power-driven bicycle on city streets must have a valid operator’s license. Those without a license may operate them only on private property or property where they have permission, West said.
The issue has resurfaced as modern e-bikes have grown in popularity. While today’s battery-powered bicycles are far more advanced than earlier versions, West said the ordinance was originally adopted after a former local retailer, Electric Recreation, began selling battery-powered recreational vehicles years ago.
Now, faster and more capable electric bikes have renewed enforcement concerns.
West said many people — including parents purchasing e-bikes for children — do not realize the restrictions until after the purchase.
Some parents have told police they spent $1,500 or more on an e-bike, only to learn their child cannot legally ride it on city streets, including those in neighborhoods, without a license.
The issue is not limited to children, West said. Adults without a valid driver’s license also are operating power-driven bicycles illegally on city streets.
Police have received complaints about electric bikes being operated with multiple passengers, including children riding together on public streets and even on state highways through Marion.
West said city ordinance also prohibits bicycles of any kind from being operated on sidewalks.
The ordinance does not classify every provision the ame. For example, the section referring to two brake horsepower applies to the ordinance’s definition of motorscooters and mopeds, not the broader category of power-driven bicycles.
Violations can carry consequences. Operating without a required license is a misdemeanor offense and carries a $100 fine. For riders under 18, parents or guardians also can be cited if they knowingly allow violations.
West said at least one juvenile has already been charged after repeated warnings.
However, police say their goal is education rather than writing citations.
“We don’t want to see anyone get in trouble or get hurt,” West said.
West said he is asking parents to learn the rules, understand what type of electric bike their children are using and help prevent unsafe situations before an accident happens.
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