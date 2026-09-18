Mountain lion sightings in sothern Illinois

Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed sightings of a mountain lion in southern Illinois following multiple sightings in Union and Jackson counties along the Mississippi River.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the sightings are believed to involve the same animal in each situation.
Mountain lions are rare visitors to Illinois. IDNR said this is the 12th confirmed mountain lion in the state since 2002. Previous confirmed animals have generally been 2- to 3-year-old males, with DNA analysis indicating they dispersed from western populations, likely in Nebraska and the Dakotas.
If the current animal followed a similar path, it would have traveled hundreds of miles before reaching southern Illinois.
IDNR advises anyone who encounters the mountain lion to leave it alone and not approach it. Sightings can be reported to wildlife biologists through the Wildlife Illinois website.
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