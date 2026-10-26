Senate candidate Barr stops in Marion today

MARION, Ky. - Republican U.S. Senate nominee Andy Barr visited Crittenden County Monday, pledging support for Western Kentucky’s farmers, energy resources and economic future during a campaign meet-and-greet in Marion.
“I’ll work with him to fight for Crittenden County,” Barr said of Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, who endorsed him in the primary. Both Newcom and Livingston County Judge-Executive Michael Williams joined Barr at the event.
Newcom praised Barr’s record and said he could “hit the ground running on day one.”
Barr is seeking to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in the Nov. 3 election.
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