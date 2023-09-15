ASVAB available here on Nov. 8

Local high school students who are at least 16 years old can register and take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) Test on Nov. 8 at Crittenden County High School.
The ASVAB Test can lead to a U.S. military career. It is a timed, multi-aptitude test, which is given at more than 14,000 schools and Military Entrance Processing Stations nationwide and is developed and maintained by the Defense Department. The ASVAB helps the military determine whether you are a good fit to join the service, and also which service branch you might be best for and even what military jobs you can hold after you finish basic training or boot camp. The better your ASVAB score, the broader your options.
If interested, talk to your school leadership team or counselor.