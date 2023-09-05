Suspects identified in park restroom damage

The juveniles, aged 10 to 14, were observed just before dark Sunday on park closed circuit security cameras damaging the restroom with large limestone rocks they are seen taking from a nearby waterway. The rip-rap rock is used to prevent erosion in ditches. The stones are large and heavy and were used to smash three urinals in the men’s restroom and a toilet in the women’s restroom.
Rocks were also thrown onto the roof of the restroom where glass skylights were damaged.
Police say the juveniles are also suspected in an alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl at the park during the same time frame that the vandalism took place.
Damage to the park restrooms is estimated at more than $3,000.
Park officials say the men’s restroom is so significantly damaged that it may have to be closed until repairs are made. Closing it will create a great inconvenience to park users because the fall is a very busy period at the facility.