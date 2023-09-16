Budget class is good for Community Christmas

A class on managing household budgets will be presented this month by the Crittenden County Extension Service.
Led by Extension Agent Rebecca Woodall, the class dubbed Budgets & Money Habits will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 28 at the UK Extension office on US 60 East.
Instruction will include tips on how to identify money habits and how to budget household income. This class qualifies for Community Christmas credit. For information, call the Extension office at 270-965-5236.