Wolf Week at LBL to start October

|Click Image to Enlarge
Come and visit the Nature Station’s resident endangered red wolves and join their "pack" of wolf admirers during Wolf Week. Catch special wolf programs every day, including "Red Wolf Treat Time" each day at 1:30pm. Discover why these cunning canines have inspired awe in people for generations.
Call 270.924.2299 or visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us for more information. The Woodlands Nature Station is located in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area at 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, Kentucky, 42211. Admission is $7 for ages 18+, $5 for ages 5-17, and free for ages 4 and under.