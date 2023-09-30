Kentucky Wildfire Hazard Season Begins Oct. 1

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman are urging Kentuckians to be alert as the fall wildfire hazard season begins Oct. 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state.
Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during dry, windy conditions. Outdoor burning is illegal between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland during wildfire hazard seasons.
“We want to do everything we possibly can to keep all our Kentucky families safe, so we are asking everyone to use caution and be alert this wildfire season,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let’s do what we do best: Work together to keep our neighbors safe.”
The commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time, if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 – Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 – April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
“The National Interagency Coordination Center’s Predictive Services are indicating the Kentucky wildfire potential outlook is normal for this fall, but the lack of precipitation in late August and earlySeptember has us monitoring the situation,” Division Director / State Forester Brandon Howard said. “Our firefighters are trained and ready to quickly and safely respond to wildfires when they occur.”
The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires annually across the state. Studies show that 99% of all wildfires in Kentucky are from human activity. Arsonists start over half of the wildfires, and the second leading cause is debris fires that escape. If a fire escapes from the burning of debris, immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office or local fire department.
The commonwealth has more than 12 million acres of forested area, with almost all of them available for timber production. This acreage also provides a critical habitat for many game and nongame wildlife species, including deer, turkey, elk and black bears.
“Carelessness with fire not only can have a human cost but also devastate the lives and habitat of the animal species that depend on forestland,” Cabinet Secretary Goodman said. “Please be responsible and be safe.”
To help prevent wildfires, KDF recommends the following precautions:
Incorporate “Firewise” practices around homes and communities in forested areas. Firewise practices include creating a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris and firewood to ensure access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas.
Report suspicious acts of arson to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 800-27-ARSON.
Contact your local fire department or county judge/executive’s office for questions regarding local burn bans. Residents should call the Division for Air Quality at 888-BURN-LAW to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.
For more on the Kentucky Division of Forestry, and the wildland fire management program, visit http://bit.ly/KyWildfireMgmt.