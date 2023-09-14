YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Stable Storage has units, discounts
Click Image to Enlarge
Stable Storage in Marion offers several sizes of storage units. Units that are 8-foot by 16-foot are $72 per month.
Individuals who pre-pay a three-month rental now
can earn a five percent discount through an introductory offer.
Stable Storage is located at the corner of Chapel Hill and Brookcliff streets in Marion.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/14/2023 04:17:00 PM
