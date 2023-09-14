Thursday, September 14, 2023

Stable Storage has units, discounts

Stable Storage in Marion offers several sizes of storage units. Units that are 8-foot by 16-foot are $72 per month. 

Individuals who pre-pay a three-month rental now 
can earn a five percent discount through an introductory offer.

Stable Storage is located at the corner of Chapel Hill and Brookcliff streets in Marion.


