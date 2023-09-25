YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, September 25, 2023
Clerk's office closed next week
Friday, Sept. 29 is the last day the Crittenden County Clerk's Office will be open for business inside the courthouse.
The office will be closed Oct. 2-6 while it relocates to the Crittenden County Office Complex, where it will re-open Oct. 9.
See attached information about conducting business during the closure.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
9/25/2023 09:20:00 AM
