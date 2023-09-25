Monday, September 25, 2023

Clerk's office closed next week

Friday, Sept. 29 is the last day the Crittenden County Clerk's Office will be open for business inside the courthouse. 

The office will be closed Oct. 2-6 while it relocates to the Crittenden County Office Complex, where it will re-open Oct. 9.

See attached information about conducting business during the closure.

