Chamber seeks award nominations

Tickets are available for the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala. The event is Saturday, Oct. 28, with tickets ranging from $35 for individuals to $250 for an 8-person table.
This will be the first time the Chamber has hosted its annual awards banquet in two years. Presented during the gala will be the following awards: Volunteer of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Young Tradesperson of the Year, Top Woman in Business, Crittenden County Schools’ Person of the Year, Up and Coming Business of the Year, Business of the year, Community Spirit Award, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, Legacy Award.
Nominations can still be made for individuals or groups in any of these categories by contacting Chamber president Shanna West or members Shelly Davidson, Kelsey Berry, Wynne Wallace, Steve Watson, Charlie Day or Kayla Maxfield.