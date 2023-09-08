Chamber seeks award nominations

Suspects identified in park restroom damage Four Marion juveniles, all females, have been identified as suspects in a police investigation into major damage to the restroom at Marion-C...

Plunger pitching big hit at H and H sales event Junior Duncan and his grandson, two-year-old Knox, were having a big time with the Plunger Toss competition as part of H&H Home and Hard...

Inmates locked in on electronic tablets In this week's Crittenden Press newspaper find out what motives are behind the distribution of iPad-like devices throughout Crittenden C...

Hodges offers wound care in Marion Click Image to Enlarge Nurse practitioner Sharon Hodges has begun seeing patients in Crittenden Hospital's wound care clinic. She is cer...