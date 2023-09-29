Schools update policy on events, ballgames

Crittenden County School District has announced a policy change for audiences attending school-sponsored events.
Citing a need to provide greater safety and security at high school events, including ballgames, the district said that beginning immediately all student attendees in kindergarten through eighth grade “must be accompanied by an adult at all school and athletic events and will not be admitted without an adult age 18 or older.
"Additionally, students in grades kindergarten through fifth should sit with their accompanying adult during the game. Students, regardless of age, will not be permitted to throw balls or other objects or engage in simulated games in the end zones or in any area of the stadium or field during a game. This is to ensure your child's safety and the safety of our friends and visitors attending our athletic events,” said the school’s statement.