What's News in Marion This Week?

Suspects identified in park restroom damage Four Marion juveniles, all females, have been identified as suspects in a police investigation into major damage to the restroom at Marion-C...

Motorists will encounter paving projects in Livingston Motorist should be alert for two extended base repair and paving projects totaling 17.65 miles along US 60 in Livingston County. Work will ...

Chamber seeks award nominations Tickets are available for the 2023 Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala. The event is Saturday, Oct. 28, with tickets ranging from $35 for indivi...