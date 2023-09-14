What's News in Marion This Week?

|The Press provides weekly
news of both past and present
Are you aware the courthouses closing in a few days?
Do you read the full version of The Crittenden Press?
If not, we'd invite you to start. Your weekly newspaper is full of information you can find nowhere else. You might get the headlines on social media, but our reporting takes you much deeper into every story that affects this community.
While we write the community's history week by week, we also take time to remember its past by digging into our archives for ThrowBack Thursdays where we feature news from the past.
This week's newspaper is loaded with information you may need to know including the school's hunt for a new resource officer since the current one is leaving. We also examine the return of a young woman who's breaking barriers by becoming one of Marion's finest. Also, you can find out details about that six-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in Marion last week, get the scoop on the town's latest restaurant move and find the latest on this weekend's demolition derby makeup.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try our new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to SUBSCRIBE.
Copyright 2023
The Crittenden Press