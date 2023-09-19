Unsubstantiated threat investigated at school

There was an incident today at Crittenden County High School that prompted a response by local law enforcement.
The following statement was provided by Crittenden County School Superintendent Tonya Driver.
"Earlier today, local law enforcement were called to Crittenden County High School in regard to a potential threat isolated to one student. A thorough investigation determined that the threat was unsubstantiated and had been falsely created by another student. At no time were any students endangered. Student safety is our top priority at Crittenden County Schools, and we are thankful for the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion City Police force for working with us to ensure the safety of our students and staff."