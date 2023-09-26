True Value is listed for sale online

A real estate broker in Madisonville has posted an online advertisement seeking buyers for Clark’s Marion True Value store. Chuck Lambdin, a Realtor with Keller Williams Elite Realty
, provided few details, but posted a phone number for more information. The post displays nine photos of the business on Sturgis Road.
Brandon and Ryan Clark, brothers from Madisonville, bought the longtime Marion business in the spring of 2022. It had been operated for decades by Connie Gebhart, and her parents Wendell and LouElla Coffer before her.