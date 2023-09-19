Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tournament benefits CCHS golf team

A two-person scramble to benefit the Crittenden County High School golf team will be held at the Heritage at Marion Country Club on Saturday.

First United Bank, sponsor of the event, will offer 
lunch, beverages, cash prizes and goody bags. 

To register, call Charlie Day at (270) 965-1222 by 
close of business Wednesday, Sept. 20.
