Unsubstantiated threat investigated at school There was an incident today at Crittenden County High School that prompted a response by local law enforcement. The following statement was...

Marion mails tax bills, they're due Nov. 1 City of Marion property tax bills were mailed today. Taxes are due before Nov. 1. After that date, a 25 percent penalty will be applied to...

Old Smithland bridge demo tenatively set for Oct. 20 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Jim Smith Contracting, and a demolition sub-contractor have established a tentative schedule for exp...