Kuttawa hosting Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest

Kuttawa Tourism Commission is hosting its fourth annual music festival Live on the Lawn IV on Sept. 29-30. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest is also back for the second year in a row, along with the annual Kuttawa Days Carnival Celebration. This event is located at Silver Cliff Park in Kuttawa.
This music festival will feature tribute bands that have performed at venues in Disney World and Las Vegas, including Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience, Captain Fantastic: The Magic of Elton John and The Eagles Project. Local bands High Noon Moon and Diverge will also perform.
The festival is set to open Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m., and ends at 9 p.m., with the Kuttawa Days Carnival, including a Ferris Wheel, Spider Mountain Rock Wall, a trackless train, slides, bouncers and a mechanical bull. Rides are free. There will be food trucks and craft vendors from around the area.
Saturday’s activities start at 10 a.m., until dark. Live on the Lawn Oktoberfest will take place from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., in Hu-B’s Marina parking lot. Tickets are $25 before the event and are available for purchase online through the event website liveonthelawnky.com.
A beer festival will offer over 50 unique tastings from breweries from all over such as Rhinegeist, Mad Tree, Samuel Adams, Paducah Brew Werks, Casey Jones Distillery and many more. The purchase of a $25 Oktoberfest ticket includes a 16-ounce commemorative pint glass, 15 5-ounce pours, voucher for one pretzel & sauce combo and other prizes and giveaways.
Free music starts at 1 p.m., with local bands going until 10 p.m., when headliner Gabriel Sanchez the Prince Experience shuts down the show. Carnival rides and the food truck rodeo will continue all day Saturday along with kayak races during the day and glow-in-the-dark kayaking at night.