Main Street closed for Thursday parade

The annual football homecoming parade will be held Thursday on Main Street in downtown Marion. Lineup for the parade will begin at 4 p.m., and the parade starts at 5 p.m.
Following the parade will be the annual powder puff football games at Rocket Stadium. Admission to the powderpuff game is $6 and it begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Rockets’ homecoming football game will kick off at 7 p.m., Friday against Owensboro Catholic. Coronation of the queen and king will begin at 6:30 p.m.
No parking on Main before or during parade
City officials remind residents to avoid parking along Main Street on the homecoming parade route after 4 p.m., Thursday.