Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Main Street closed for Thursday parade

The annual football homecoming parade will be held Thursday on Main Street in downtown Marion. Lineup for the parade will begin at 4 p.m., and the parade starts at 5 p.m. 

Following the parade will be the annual powder puff football games at Rocket Stadium. Admission to the powderpuff game is $6 and it begins at 6:30 p.m. 

The Rockets’ homecoming football game will kick off at 7 p.m., Friday against Owensboro Catholic. Coronation of the queen and king will begin at 6:30 p.m. 

No parking on Main before or during parade

City officials remind residents to avoid parking along Main Street on the homecoming parade route after 4 p.m., Thursday.

