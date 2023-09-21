Library hosts book sale this week

Crittenden County Public Library will host its annual fall book sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friends of the Library will be working the event, selling surplus books of all genres as a fundraising event.
All Friends of the Library are invited to a private early-bird sale from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday. Joining the Friends group is easy and inexpensive. You can register at the book sale. The public sale is from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m., until 1 p.m., on Saturday.
Friends of the Library will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday in the library meeting room.