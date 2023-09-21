Library hosts book sale this week

Demo Derby Saturday in Marion Crittenden County Lions Club is hosting a Demolition Derby starting at 7 p.m., Saturday night at the fairgrounds. This will be a makeup for ...

Unsubstantiated threat investigated at school There was an incident today at Crittenden County High School that prompted a response by local law enforcement. The following statement was...

Road will be closed for repair Kirk Bluff South Road in southwest Crittenden County will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 19 for repairs. The road will be closed to through traffi...