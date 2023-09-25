Work in Henderson will disrupt traffic

Street/KY 351.
A total of eight beams will be set in two spans. Lane closures are needed for the staging, delivery and setting of the beams.
What to Expect
- Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Wednesday, Sept. 27: One lane closed on westbound Audubon Parkway near the Airline Road/KY 812 overpass. The closure is expected to begin late Tuesday morning and end around midday Wednesday.
- Tuesday, Sept. 26: One lane of US 41 northbound closed between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closure is expected 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a short-term, full closure of up to 15 minutes expected before 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 27: Single-lane closures on US 41 northbound and southbound between KY 2084 and KY 351. The closures are expected 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closures of up to 15 minutes are also expected on 2nd Street/KY 351 with flaggers in place.
- Thursday, Sept. 28: One lane of US 41 northbound closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur. Drivers should slow down, avoid distractions, and observe the lower speed limit in work zones.