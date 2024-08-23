Accident on KY 855

First responders worked an accident this morning on KY 855 North that happened just before 6:30am.
According to Sheriff Evan Head, a nearby resident helped rescue the accident victim from an overturned vehicle that had caught fire after running off the road.
The sheriff said the gas tank had begun to leak and eventually the 1998 Dodge pickup burst into flames and was completely destroyed. The victim had already been removed from the vehicle before the fire erupted.
A male victim was flown to a nearby trauma center by AirEvac with serious, but what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Crittenden County ambulance, fire and rescue personnel were also dispatched to the scene.