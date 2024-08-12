Would you give a veteran a spot?

Adrian Bambini, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Veterans Hall of Fame, was in Marion recently soliciting locations for such parking spots.
He said Crittenden Community Hospital has requested signs to designate four veteran parking spaces and he’s looking for other businesses, churches, schools or governmental agencies to join the growing list of western Kentucky locations where veterans have reserved parking, much like handicapped parking spaces.
Bambini’s group, based in Owensboro, asks for a $50 donation for each reserved parking sign. To request a sign, call Bambini at 270-702-8251.