KY 365 closed next week

Message boards have been placed on the roadway at Mattoon Fire Department and near Sturgis to notify motorists of the pending construction and closing. The messages boards say that the closure will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The drain is located just north of Chandler Farm Road, and southbound traffic on KY 365 will not be able to access that county road.
There will be no marked detour, but motorists may detour around the blockage by utilizing U.S. 60 through Sullivan, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.