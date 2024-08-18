Have you seen this stolen truck?

Livingston County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a stolen vehicle, which was taken from Driskill Road in rural Livingston County Saturday morning. Driskill Road is located off of the Cutoff Road, which is south of US 60 between Smithland and Ledbetter.
The vehicle is a white 2007 Dodge 2500 Ram 4x4, crew cab, white topper over the bed and had a license plate Farm Tag 6557GK.
If you have any information about this theft or have contact with the vehicle, contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2196.