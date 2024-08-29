Is your dumpster gone? One's on the way

It appears that at least one commercial provider has been removing their trash receptacles without notifying customers. This comes as the county’s new commercial franchise agreement is set to begin next month with a new commercial provider.
Almost a year and a half ago, Impact Waste Service was awarded a 5-year exclusive franchise to collect residential and commercial waste in Marion and Crittenden County. Impact rolled out its residential service in 2023 and is this week working to deploy dumpsters to city and county businesses and other commercial customers.
Brittany Cates, office manager for Impact, told The Press this morning that employees are making deliveries in earnest, trying to avoid a lapse in service. Even the company owner is out delivering dumpsters, Cates said. Deliveries began earlier this week and she predicted that by Sunday most of them would be deployed.
If you are a commercial customer and have not been contacted by Impact Waste – whether your dumpster has or has not already been removed – you should call Impact at 270-584-9030 to arrange for service.
A public hearing on the franchise and changeover was held Wednesday at the Crittenden County Office Complex. Customers of GFL stated that their dumpers were removed without any prior notice, and at least one customer said she was charged a pickup fee and contract termination fee. A customer service representative with GFL confirmed that pickup fees are being charged against accounts. Attempts by The Press to reach by phone GFL’s governmental services regional manager and/or a GFL supervisor in this area were unsuccessful.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive said based on his understanding of the regulations governing the changeover, any fee associated with early termination of the previous service contract is not acceptable. “That’s the reason there was an 18-month wait period, so customers could be released from contracts,” the county judge said.
Commercial trash customers who have agreed to automatic payment withdrawals from their bank accounts may want to be aware of charges they might incur before those transactions are executed.
The Press will have further details on the new commercial franchise agreement in next week’s full edition of the newspaper.