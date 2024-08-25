Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

- On Monday, August 19, 2024, around 3:35pm, Sheriff Brent White was summoned to the office for a walk-in complainant regarding a civil matter. Upon his arrival, he met with Ricky J. Peek (41). Mr. Peek was upset over a tenant-landlord issue. He began raising his voice and cursing. He was warned not to do that again when others were present in the courthouse. Mr. Peek continued with his complaint and again became loud. At or about the same time, Sheriff White detected an odor of alcoholic beverage and asked Mr. Peek if he had been drinking, which he replied in the affirmative and said he had had about a fifth of liquor. He then got upset more and continued to curse at which time he was placed under arrest and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place and Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree. Peek was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Monday, August 19, 2024, around 9:28pm, Deputy David Carroll and Deputy Josh Travis located Michael P. Keller (46) of Princeton, on Liberty Road. Deputy Carroll arrested Keller on a complaint warrant from Sheriff White’s investigation into a theft incident that occurred on July 16, 2024, off KY 293. Keller was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, around 3pm, Deputy Josh Travis and Eddyville Chief of Police JordanParrish were summoned to the Fivestar convenience store in Eddyville for an intoxicated person complaint. Upon their arrival, they made contact with Mary E. Gammon (50) of Evansville, IN. Gammon was extremely under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DUI-1st Offense. While transporting Gammon to the Lyon County Jailer’s office, Chief Parrish began feeling ill. Once at the Jailer’s office, Parrish’s symptoms continued deteriorate to the point a KSP Detective called for an ambulance. Once on scene, EMS personnel believed three officers, including Parrish, Deputy Travis, and a KSP Detective had been exposed to an unknown opioid type substance which was causing them symptoms of overdose. Each of the officers were administered Narcan (naloxone). All three later sought treatment at a local hospital and were released the same evening. Gammon was decontaminated and subsequently lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The investigation is continuing.
- On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, around 11:15am, Sheriff Brent White arrested Billy J. Vandergriff (41) of Paducah on a Lyon County Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Theft by Deception-$10,000 or more. This charge was the result of a theft investigation, whereby a Lyon County couple were reportedly victimized by Vandergriff, and during these events, a Lyon County Grand Jury has charged that Vandergriff issued a worthless check in excess of $10,000 in value. Vandergriff voluntarily surrendered to the Sheriff’s Office and he was released from custody after posting a cash bond. The case was investigated by Deputy Michelle Kent and the FBI-Hopkinsville Satellite Office.
- On Thursday, August 22, 2024, around 10:25am, Deputy SRO Jason Young investigated an assault complaint at the Lyon County High School whereby a 14-year-old student is accused of assaulting another student during classroom instruction. The 14-year-old was charged with Assault-4th Degree (minor injury) and removed from school. The juvenile offender was turned over to his guardian.
- On Thursday, August 22, 2024, around 5:43pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to a single vehicle collision on KY 730 West. Her investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Charger, driven by Melissa A. Vinson (48) of Fredonia was East on KY 730 when she collided with a deer. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
- On Thursday, August 22, 2024, around 6:48pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to a 2-vehicle, hit/run collision on US 62 near the Poplar Creek Road intersection. The investigation revealed Melody D. Mathews (39) of Kuttawa, was on US 62 Eastbound, driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, when the vehicle in front of her slammed on its brakes causing a rear-end collision. The vehicle ahead of the Mathews’ vehicle failed to stop and continued on East bound. The Mathews vehicle was rendered inoperable from the collision and had to be towed from the scene. There were no injuries reported in the collision. The other vehicle was reported to be a gray or gold colored pickup truck with a temporary registration plate, driven by an unidentified male. If anyone has information concerning this collision, please contact Deputy Kent at 270.388.2311 or 270.388.0911.
- On Friday, August 23, 2024 around 10pm, Deputy Michelle Kent was dispatched to a disturbance at a Kuttawa restaurant. Upon arrival, Deputy Kent was told by management that a patron had been asked to leave the premises; however, she was refusing to do so. Deputy Kent identified the patron as Deena A. Dreeden (44) of Eddyville. She was trespassed from the property before being charged by Deputy Kent with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st or 2nd Offense.