Mayor marshals parade, festival Saturady

Saturday there will be a day-long festival at Buddy Rogers Park.
Seibert is a 12-year resident of Fredonia and has been mayor for seven years. Last month, he was chosen Citizen of the Year, an award presented during the annual Thunder in the Valley celebration of Independence Day.
Saturday’s festival begins at 10 a.m., with Bingo, baseball and FFA pedal tractor pulls. There will be a 3 p.m., pet show, washer pitching at 4 p.m., and cakewalks throughout the day. Music featuring local talent begins at 5 p.m., and Tim Rhodes will perform at 7 p.m. There will also be inflatables, games, drawings, silent auctions, train rides, plenty of food and much more.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the Lions Club’s eyeglasses program and other charitable organizations.