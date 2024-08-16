.

.

Friday, August 16, 2024

Hagan property auctioned Aug. 24

Click Image to Enlarge
An auction Saturday, Aug. 24 will sell the personal property of Wes Hagan. 

Farm equipment, trailers and a bulldozer will be auctioned by Curt Buntin, principal auctioneer. Other items include tools, guns and bee keeping and woodworking equipment.

Call Buntin at (270) 704-0726 for more information.
Posted by at