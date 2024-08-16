YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, August 16, 2024
Hagan property auctioned Aug. 24
An auction Saturday, Aug. 24 will sell the personal property of Wes Hagan.
Farm equipment, trailers and a bulldozer will be auctioned by Curt Buntin, principal auctioneer. Other items include tools, guns and bee keeping and woodworking equipment.
Call Buntin at (270) 704-0726 for more information.
