Todd retiring as spokesperson for KYTC

Todd served as the media and public information contact for the transportation’s First District.
“I have had a blast in my almost 20 years here. From the Christmas week snowstorm in 2004 to the Great Ice Storm of 2009, the Eggners Ferry Bridge Incident, the construction of five long-span river bridges, the Mayfield tornado response and more, it’s been great to have a front-row seat on history being made,” Todd said in a memo sent to local media partners.
“I plan to spend some time with my grandkids and maybe spend some extra time hunting and fishing,” he added. “Miss Beth (his wife) and I are planning some epic road trips. I’m sure somewhere along the way she’ll get tired of having me hang around the house and tell me to go get a job... it won’t take long.”
Todd, 71, said he has always tried to understand the importance of sharing the story of people in transportation who essentially risk their lives at times to keep things safer for others.
“I wanted to help put a value on good road maintenance,” he said.