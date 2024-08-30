Guardsmen hosting military reunion

Companies A and B that formerly used the armory for its headquarters typically host an annual get-together, but it’s also open to all military and their families, according to Tony Harper, a retired sergeant with the former guard unit.
The pot luck lunch event begins at 10 a.m., and ends at 2 p.m. It will include fellowship and recognition of former members who have passed away.
Harper said this will be the 11th year for the reunion, but the first at the armory in about five years. The U.S. Army closed Marion’s armory in 2019. It was first opened in 1964, but the unit began in 1925.