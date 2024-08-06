FEMA help for Caldwell Countians

A Disaster Recovery Center is opening this week in Caldwell and other counties in western Kentucky to assist Kentuckians who experienced loss from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.
The Caldwell County centers opens today at 102 Northfield Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.
There are others in Hopkins, Trigg and Christian counties.
Kentucky homeowners and renters in these counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.
FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.
It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.
For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.
For an accessible video about how to apply for FEMA assistance, please check this link.