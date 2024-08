Comer hears water progress in Marion While introducing U.S. Rep. James Comer to a contingent of local and regional leaders Tuesday, Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newco...

Salem man arrested for Lyon theft Lyon County authorities have arrested a Salem man for theft after a woman's purse was taken at McDonald's in Eddyville. Lyon Deputy...

They're Baaaack... Countdown is on! You just can't imagine what this is about unless you live here. See what H&H Home and Hardware is growing again! Details in this w...

Five arrested in Livingston County Livingston County authorities this week executed a search warrant at 703 Stringtown Road, Grand Rivers. During the operation, deputies disco...