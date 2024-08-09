Friday, August 9, 2024

Back to School for Crittenden County


Classroom walls in Crittenden County schools are filled with colorful new material and teachers like Bailey Shea Guess (above) are ready to welcome students to the 2024-25 school year Wednesday, Aug. 14. 

Construction continues on campus for a new middle school, which will create some parking and traffic flow issues. You can find out more about those matters plus much more in The Press’ comprehensive Back-to-School Guide in this week’s newspaper, including 

•Bus Routes 

• New Teacher Profiles 

• Welcome addresses from school principals 

• SBDM members and meeting dates 

• List of teachers in each school. 

Also, worth noting is Crittenden County Elementary School’s Back-to-School event for grades 1-5 is 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13. Preschool, kindergarten, middle school and high school events were earlier this week.


