Phase II of 60 closure starts Friday

BREAKING | US 60 will not close this weekend Details are just being learned, but motorists expecting US 60 west of Marion to be closed this weekend can rest easy for a few more days. N...

State Road Work This Week in Region Kentucky Transportation Cabinet anticipates work zone construction and maintenance activities at the following locations in District 2 that ...

County clerk's office closed this morning Crittenden County Clerk's office will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m., this morning while the county's delinquent tax sale is conducted.

I-24 blocked near Grand River exit Westbound lanes on I-24 near the Grand Rivers exit No. 31 is blocked due to a multi-vehicle accident. According to reports, the interstate ...