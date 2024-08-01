Phase II of 60 closure starts Friday

At that time, the closure on the east end of the work zone will begin between Old Salem Road and Airport Road. This will be at least a two-day closure from Airport Road to the bottom of Moore Hill.
On Monday, Aug. 5 additional guardrail installing will require the area to be restricted to one lane of traffic.
Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head said large vehicles detouring on rural county roads are creating hazardous traffic issues.
The sheriff posted the following message on his Facebook page: "Due to the HWY 60 road closures and NO MARKED DETOURS being provided, semi and large truck traffic are using Mexico Road and Glendale Church Road as a detour. Mexico Road and Glendale Church Road are NOT acceptable for large trucks or semis. Detour signs were asked to be installed by this office, but Kentucky Transportation Cabinet did not see it as a necessity. We have had multiple reports of people being run off the road by large trucks and multiple complaints about dangerous driving conditions. Please use extreme caution as we continue to work the wrecks and try to make this as safe as possible for everyone."
Crittenden County Ambulance Service has coordinated with Livingston County EMS to help provide response, if necessary, to the western part of Crittenden County while US 60 is closed. Comm-Care ambulance service in Marion is also staging a crew on the west side of the work zone.