Five arrested in Livingston County

Livingston County authorities this week executed a search warrant at 703 Stringtown Road, Grand Rivers. During the operation, deputies discovered approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia indicative of illicit drug trafficking and marijuana.
As a result of the investigation, five individuals were arrested at the scene:
- Jesse Maxfield, 43, of Smithland, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jacob Weaver, 38, of Grand Rivers, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sydney Gutierrez, 27, of De Land, Ill., charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stephen Newton, 34, of Grand Rivers, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tori Littlepage, 35, of Benton, charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Littlepage was also served with an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was supported by Kentucky State Troopers and Livingston County Emergency Management.