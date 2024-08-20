YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Moving sale rescheduled to Friday
Click Image to Enlarge
A moving sale originally scheduled for last weekend on Airport Road in Marion was rescheduled for this weekend.
The tag sale will be held Friday only, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Check out the household items included in this sale.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
8/20/2024 09:50:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home