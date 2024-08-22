Senior Games: Bowling, Washers, Croquet and More

Area adults over age 50 are encouraged to participate in the Pennyrile Senior Games Sept. 23-25 in Hopkinsville.
Registration is due Sept. 4 by calling the Crittenden County Senior Center at (270) 965-5229.
Events include one-mile walk, corn toss, softball throw, soccer kick, washer toss, disc throw, Bingo, croquet, shuffleboard, ring toss, lawn bowling, Pickleball (doubles), bowling and disc golf.
Events are held at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex.
Participation cost for field events is $7 per event. Bowling is $15.
Participants must play in one event to qualify for Bingo.
Free health screenings are offered by the Hopkinsville Community College Nursing Program, and free snacks, lunch and dinner are offered to participants.