2026 CANDIDATE WORKSHOP
Crittenden County Board of Elections will host another workshop at the County Office Complex for prospective candidates at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6, the day after the 2026 election filing period begins. The board will offer information on campaign finance rules, qualifications and fees for seeking office, requesting voter registration data and more. Also, filing papers and precinct maps will be made available.*
If there is interest, a third workshop will be offered in December prior to the filing deadline for the May 2026 primary.
For more information, contact Crittenden County Clerk’s Office at 270-965-3403.
*Because of the cost to produce maps showing precincts, there will be a $10 charge for each copy. However, digital images of the maps can be requested or found online.
