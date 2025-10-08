James Dale "Jimmy" Harris
James Dale “Jimmy” Harris, age 79, of Marion passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. He was a retired Correctional Officer with West Kentucky Correctional Complex. Jimmy loved classic cars and especially drag racing his 1966 El Camino at Paducah Raceway.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Moore Harris, Marion, KY; one daughter, Lee Ann Hunsley (Rad), Dyersburg, TN; two sons, Tony Harris (Brandi), Marion, KY and Joseph Harris, Marion, KY; 8 grandchildren, Logan, Cody, Kielee, Abby, Zade, Carley, Evan and Caleb; 4 great grandchildren, Raelynn, Remi, Dax, Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Christene Jennings Driver; father, Albert Harris; stepfather, Dago Driver and two brothers, Charles Harris and Donald Harris.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, October 11, 2025, and from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday at 3:00 pm at Gilbert Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fredonia Cemetery.
