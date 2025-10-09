Pages
Full Version
Subscribe -
Home
Sports
Obituaries
Contact
Advertise
My Ads
Links
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Auction tonight on Mott City Road
Buntin Auction Services and Homestead Auction Realty are teaming up tonight, Thursday, Oct. 9 to sell a home on Mott City Rd., near Fredonia.
The property features a home and two buildings located about 10 minutes from Marion, 15 minutes from Barkley Lake and 5 minutes from Fredonia.
Real estate only sells today at 6 p.m.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
October 09, 2025
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment