KY 295 Bridge Work Close to Complete

The KY 295 bridge over Livingston Creek at the Crittenden–Lyon County line could reopen as early as late next week. Crews have been paving the new span this week, and guardrail installation is scheduled for next week, which should wrap up the $1.236 million project.
The bridge has been closed since March 2024 after inspectors found severe structural deterioration. Demolition began this past May, and Jim Smith Contracting has overseen construction of the new single-span concrete structure.
Motorists have been forced onto narrow backroads for 16 months while awaiting the replacement.
