Steel Mags taking show on the road

Community Arts Foundation’s rendition of Steel Magnolias is hitting the road. The cast will perform one show Nov. 8 at Badgett Playhouse in Grand Rivers. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1.
The play features local actresses Lindsay Sizemore, Holley Curnel, Katie Keen, Terra Haire, Trish Gage and Brittney Meredith-Miller, along with the voice of Cole Foster. It is directed by Teresa Foster and produced by Kim Vince.
The production opened at Fohs Hall the weekend before last with two shows.
No comments:
Post a Comment