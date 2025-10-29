Pledge to Walk or Run in November

Click Image to Download
The Marty McKenney Memorial Scholarship, which supports Crittenden County track and field athletes, is hosting a new virtual walk or run challenge in place of its annual 5K this year.
Supporters may also make a donation without participating in the virtual challenge.
The challenge is being held during November in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a cause especially meaningful to organizers, as Marty McKenney passed away from lung cancer.
The scholarship honors McKenney’s legacy by assisting area student-athletes. The 2025 recipient was Asa McCord, and the 2024 recipient was Karsyn Potter.
Registration remains open, and participants may sign up through the provided Google Form link below:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdto5-CxrSFloEAJMLjD1zcXxczFQTu5cpi-S2po0c0W5ttpw/viewform
