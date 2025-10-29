Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Pledge to Walk or Run in November

Click Image to Download

The Marty McKenney Memorial Scholarship, which supports Crittenden County track and field athletes, is hosting a new virtual walk or run challenge in place of its annual 5K this year.

T-Shirt Design
Participants can register for the November challenge by choosing between two levels: $15 for a scripture journal or $30 for a scripture journal and T-shirt. The event encourages participants to either walk one mile each day throughout the month or set their own weekly or monthly mileage goal. Alongside the physical activity, participants are asked to read one chapter of Proverbs each day.

Supporters may also make a donation without participating in the virtual challenge. 

The challenge is being held during November in recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a cause especially meaningful to organizers, as Marty McKenney passed away from lung cancer.

The scholarship honors McKenney’s legacy by assisting area student-athletes. The 2025 recipient was Asa McCord, and the 2024 recipient was Karsyn Potter.

Registration remains open, and participants may sign up through the provided Google Form link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdto5-CxrSFloEAJMLjD1zcXxczFQTu5cpi-S2po0c0W5ttpw/viewform


By at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)